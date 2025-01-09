Public security force must take lead in national construction, development

Party General Secretary To Lam urged generations of leaders and officers of the People's Public Security through the periods to continue contributing to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, the State, and the people.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with generations of leaders and officers of the People's Public Security through the periods in Ho Chi Minh City on January 9. (Photo: SGGP)

At a meeting with them in Ho Chi Minh City on January 9, the Party leader commended and highly appreciated their important contributions to the common achievements of the nation while extending his best wishes to them on the occasion of the New Year 2025 and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Year of the Snake).

He emphasized that the People's Public Security force, former leaders of the Party and State, senior public security officers, former leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, and retired high-ranking public security officers from various periods made significant and commendable contributions to the country's overall achievements.

Party Secretary To Lam and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam is entering into an era of prosperity, development, and happiness, he stressed, stating that to achieve this objective, the People's Public Security force must continue to lead by example in implementing the Party's policies. Former leaders and officers of the force must maintain their roles as shining examples, together with the entire Party, the people, and the armed forces, to strengthen solidarity, work in unison, seize every opportunity and advantage, and maximize all resources to build, develop, and safeguard the nation.

The same day, the Party leader offered incense in tribute to Party General Secretaries Le Duan and Nguyen Van Linh; Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung; Prime Minister Phan Van Khai; General Mai Chi Tho, former Politburo member, former Minister of Home Affairs (now the Ministry of Public Security), and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

Member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He expressed his deep gratitude for the significant contributions of the comrades to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, saying that their efforts helped the country overcome challenging and arduous periods, carry out the Doi moi (renewal) process, and global integration, and achieve steady development. He emphasized that they serve as exemplary figures for current and future generations of officials and Party members to learn from and follow.

He also visited and extended New Year greetings to the families of former State President Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and leaders and officers of the People's Public Security through the periods (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus