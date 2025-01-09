Multimedia

General Secretary meets Southern leaders, intellectuals, scientists, artists

SGGPO

General Secretary To Lam and a Central delegation this morning met leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, distinguished veterans and representatives of intellectuals, scientists and artists from the Southern provinces and cities.

Attending the meeting were Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Committee of Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former State President Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

