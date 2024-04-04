National

Proposal to swap working days for five-day Reunification Day holiday

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) pointed out that the 29th of April falls on Monday, sandwiched between the weekend and the holiday of April 30 and May 1, 2024.

The Ministry has recently issued a document to various relevant agencies, seeking feedback on a proposal to swap working days for holidays during the upcoming holidays of April 30 (Reunification Day) and May 1 (International Workers’ Day).

In the correspondence, MOLISA pointed out that the 29th of April falls on Monday, sandwiched between the weekend and the holiday of April 30 and May 1, 2024. Therefore, there is a suggestion to convert the regular working day (April 29) into a holiday and compensate for it on another day, allowing officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers to enjoy five consecutive days off during the upcoming holidays.

Discussing the rationale and advantages of this exchange, MOLISA argues that it would stimulate tourism demand and social consumption, thus fostering economic growth. Furthermore, this conversion would not alter the working hours of officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers. Consequently, MOLISA proposes that the Prime Minister consider and make a decision on the suggested exchange of holiday and working time.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

