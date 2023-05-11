Promotion program targets Australian tourists

A promotion program will be held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, from May 11-17, to promote tourism in Vietnam and HCMC to Australian tourists, according to Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the HCMC Department of Tourism.

Specifically, the program will take place at Jackson Sydney Harbor Luxury Cruise, Sydney on May 12, Crown Promenade Melbourne on May 15, and Brisbane on May 17, she said.

Entitled “Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh Tourism in Australia 2023", the event will be jointly organized by the department, the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney.

It is expected to draw the participation of more than 200 delegates from organizations, agencies, travel companies, and partners from Australia, along with 20 representatives from departments, airlines, leading travel agencies, and hotels of HCMC.

The event is intended to enhance engagement and create business opportunities between Australian and Vietnamese travel businesses to meet and discuss tourism partnerships.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to get an insight into famous destinations as well as enjoy traditional music performances.

An introduction about major festivals and events in HCMC in 2023, new tourism products, and B2B meetings will also be included.

According to the HCMC Department of Tourism, Australia is one of the important tourism markets for Vietnam and HCMC.

In 2019, nearly 300,000 Australian visited HCMC and more than 130,000 travelers came to the city last year, accounting for 3.5 percent of the total number of visitors to the southern metropolitan.

Australia is among the top ten markets with the highest number of tourists in Vietnam and HCMC in recent years.