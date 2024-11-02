Project’s delays attribute to sluggish land clearance

The project to enlarge the Tinh Hoa storm shelter and fishing port in Tinh Hoa Commune of Quang Ngai City has encountered delays attributed to issues related to sluggish land clearance.

Ships anchor at Tinh Hoa fishing port

As reported by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Ngai Province, which is overseeing the project, the planned expansion will encompass approximately 42 hectares and involves a total investment of VND460 billion (US$18,179,214). Of this amount, VND400 billion is allocated from the central budget, while the remaining funds will be sourced from the provincial budget of Quang Ngai.

The project, slated for implementation from 2023 to 2026, is designed to be an accommodation of over 1,000 fishing vessels, adhering to the standards of a Type I port.

Nearly VND132 billion has so far been allocated to the project, with over VND47 billion already disbursed. For the year 2024, the project has been allocated over VND60 billion. Of the number, VND5.5 billion has been disbursed, representing 9.2 percent of the total. It is anticipated that by December 2024, the total disbursement will reach VND33.7 billion.

So far, the project's implementation and disbursement outcomes have not aligned with the planned objectives. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s explanation, the delay is primarily due to problems related to compensation and site clearance.

Currently, in the first compensation and support plan, there are 10 out of 26 households and individuals who have not consented to receive compensation and support. In the second compensation and support plan, specific land price criteria have been proposed to formulate compensation and support strategies for 37 households, encompassing 43 plots of land and covering an area exceeding 83,000 square meters.

The primary reason for the lack of agreement from these households regarding compensation is the perceived inadequacy of the compensation amount. Resident Do Van Hien in Tinh Hoa Commune in Quang Ngai City owns approximately 1,500 square meters of shrimp pond.

He complained that shrimp breeders cultivate 2-3 crops each year, generating an income of over VND30 million per crop on average. This compensation amount is insufficient, especially considering that those harvesting tiger shrimp can earn more than VND100 million annually.

The project's delay has resulted in significant challenges for many fishermen attempting to anchor their boats to evade storms, as the current port area is quite constricted, filled with parking spaces, and poses risks of fire and explosion. Consequently, numerous vessels are unable to return to port to sell their seafood.

Vice Chairman Tran Phuoc Hien of the Provincial People's Committee emphasized that this infrastructure initiative is substantial for the fisheries sector and will serve as a catalyst for the development of various local marine economic sectors in the near future.

Therefore, Vice Chairman Tran Phuoc Hien has urged the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to clearly verify the investor's responsibilities in executing the project. He called for an urgent enhancement of project management capabilities and a thorough review to establish a detailed timeline for project implementation, particularly concerning compensation, site clearance, construction, and the allocation of assigned funds.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between the investor, relevant units, and local authorities to ensure the highest level of feasibility during the project's implementation.

The Quang Ngai City People's Committee has approved the compensation plan, which will serve as the foundation for compensation payments. Furthermore, they have developed a construction protection plan and will lead efforts in collaboration with the project management board to hold a public meeting aimed at disseminating and clarifying the compensation and support plan, ensuring that the community, especially those households directly impacted by the project, can engage, agree, and provide their support.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Anh Quan