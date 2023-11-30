Progress of Ring Road 3 project asked to be accelerated

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 29 conducted an inspection of the compensation for site clearance and financial support for resettlement for affected households of the Ring Road 3 project in suburban districts.

The delegation of the city’s officials made a field survey of An Ha and Vinh Loc B resettlement areas in Binh Chanh District, and two others and two construction sites in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.

According to Deputy Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Le Ngoc Hung, construction work (including items involved in the process of building, renovating, designing, altering, or repairing) of component project 1 of the Ring Road 3 project has disbursed VND1,576 billion (US$65.2 million), accounting for 20.73 percent of the total disbursement capital of VND7,600 billion (US$314.7 million). The disbursement of site clearance and compensation work of component project 2 reached VND10,162 billion (US$420 million), accounting for 69 percent of the total allocated capital of VND14,751 billion (US$611 million).

The current difficulties are the shortage of sand for site filling, and sand mines that have not suspended the provision of sand to the Ring Road 3 project or only supply to expressway projects and others in provinces.

In addition, package XL3 has not been handed over synchronously, such as the section from the beginning of the route at Km 17 + 500 to Trau Chau bridge at Km 17 + 900, which has affected the progress of soft soil treatment.

In order to ensure the project's progress, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC has continuously proposed the HCMC People’s Committee work with the People’s Committees of provinces where filling sand mines situated to supply sand to the Ring Road 3 project and suggested the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City, Cu Chi and Binh Chanh districts promptly complete site clearance work before December 31, 2023.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong directed the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District to promptly hand over resettlement land in the resettlement area covering an area of nearly 9,200 square meters in Xuan Thoi Dong Commune to affected households to help residents stabilize their life.

He also asked Cu Chi District to complete the planning of a resettlement area covering on an area of 1.2 hectares in Tan Thanh Tay Commune for selling and handing over resettlement land to residents.