Program promotes traditional, contemporary Vietnamese arts in downtown HCMC

A vibrant, free of charge show titled “Promotion of Traditional and Contemporary Arts,” taking place every Saturday and Sunday evening on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, made its debut on Saturday night.

The program attracted hundreds of residents from Ho Chi Minh City and international visitors.

The artists performing at the program are members of the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater.



The event is part of a series of public performances designed to highlight both Vietnam’s traditional folk arts and contemporary expressions, organized by the Bong Sen (Lotus) Traditional Music and Dance Theater.

The program will continue across various public spaces in Ho Chi Minh City through the end of 2025.

With over 30 scheduled performances, the program aims to bring traditional art forms closer to the public, especially young audiences and foreign tourists, as well as preserving and promoting Vietnam’s cultural heritage in modern life.

Each show features a diverse lineup of performances, combining folk singing, traditional instrumental ensembles and modern choreography, portraying the distinct beauty, culture and customs of Vietnam’s regions.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong