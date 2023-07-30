Prime Minister meets voluntary blood donors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide on July 29, who are in Hanoi for a special program honoring their good deeds.

Speaking at the meeting, the Government leader said the 100 exemplary blood donors are beautiful symbols of humanity, compassionate love, and positive energy in the community and society.

"You are truly living evidence and bright examples of goodness, contributing to building a compassionate community and a humane society, upholding the nation's fine traditions, and inspiring others in the cause of national construction and defense," PM Chinh said.

The Party and State always create favorable conditions for blood donation, he said, citing Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s blood donation appeal in April 2020 when Covid-19 was developing complicatedly.

The PM also lauded the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and ministries and agencies for their efforts and contributions to the blood donation campaign.

The drive needs a wide response from the public, he stressed, asking the health ministry, the VRC, and the steering committee to review and supplement regulations for blood donors and continue addressing obstacles to voluntary blood donation, with attention paid to its quality, safety, and sustainability.

The leader suggested promoting digital transformation in this field and stepping up communications activities, expressing his hope and belief that the 100 individuals will play an active role in promoting such good deeds.

Since the establishment of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation in 2008, more than 16 million blood units have been collected, 99 percent of which have come from voluntary donors.

All cities, provinces, and districts have set up their own steering committees for voluntary blood donation.

This is the 15th year that the program has been organized. Up to 1,500 blood donors have been commended over the past years.