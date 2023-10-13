Prime Minister appreciates role of external information service

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recognized and valued the contributions of the external information service to the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The external information service helps consolidate and improve the role, position, and prestige of the Party and the State of Vietnam in the international arena, he said.

He also hailed the role of those who engage in the external information service when speaking at the awarding ceremony of the 9th National External Information Service Awards held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 12.

The annual Awards aim to honor standout authors, works, and publications in the field of external information while helping popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas.

The government leader urged those who work in the field to continue their efforts to popularise the Party and State’s foreign policies and economic development guidelines and policies and promote Vietnam’s culture, tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

"We should tell interesting stories about Vietnam so that international friends will understand the country better and give further support to us," he said, stressing that more efforts should be exerted to find out the most effective way to improve the efficiency of the external information service.

He particularly stressed that the press must work harder in the fight against distorted information and allegations which intend to defame the Party and State.

The 9th National External Information Service Award received 1,456 entries, up 30% from the number in the previous edition, and including 78 works submitted by foreigners and Overseas Vietnamese. They covered the country’s important political, socio-economic events and external affairs, along with the Party and State’s policies, national achievements, and the beauty of Vietnamese land, people and culture.

A total of 110 prizes were presented to excellent works, comprising 8 first, 22 second, 30 third and 50 consolation prizes.

The Vietnam News Agency won 19 prizes - four first, five second, four third and six consolation prizes.