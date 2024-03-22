Prices of tours, tourism services rise sharply

The prices of tours booked close to the date of departure by air have sharply increased, up to 20-35 percent compared to the same period last year, travel firms said on March 21.

Tourists feel pressured to take trips visiting destinations across the country when prices of tours and tourism services rise sharply. (Photo: SGGP)

Therefore, tourists feel pressured to take trips visiting destinations across the country.

Ms. Le Mai of HCMC’s District 10 said that seven members of her family planned to travel to the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak to visit relatives and sightseeing on the upcoming national holidays during the South Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1). However, they decided to travel by coach due to the significant growth in airfares from HCMC to Buon Ma Thuot City, ranging from VND1.5 million (US$60) to VND1.9 million (US$76) per one-way ticket, and VND3.6 million (US$144) per round trip.

Regarding travel trends in the upcoming time, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tan, General Director of Saco Travel forecast that tourists will choose sleeper buses for short-distance travel. Saco Travel has increased the number of 50-seat buses to meet the travel needs of customers, especially during public holidays and serving MICE travelers.

According to representatives of Ben Thanh Tourist and TST Tourist, restaurants, and accommodation facilities, tour prices have increased from 10 percent to 15 percent after the Lunar New Year. Domestic tours see an increase of 25 percent to 35 percent due to food and beverage price growth. Hence, businesses have to adjust prices of services.

Travel firms including Saigontourist, Vietravel, BenThanh Tourist, and TST Tourist pledge that they always offer the most affordable prices to clients thanks to sustainable cooperation with local and foreign service providers.

By Gia Han - Translated by Kim Khanh