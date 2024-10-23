Price of 9999 gold rings hit record high of nearly VND88 million per tael

As adjusted on October 23 morning, the price of 9999 gold rings increased by VND600,000 (US$23.6) per tael to nearly VND88 million (US$3,451) per tael.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) rated 9999 gold rings at VND86.3 million (US$3,384) for buying and VND87.6 million (US$3,435) for selling, up VND600,000 (US$23.6) for both compared to the previous session on October 22.



Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND86.48 million (US$3,400) per tael for buying and VND87.98 million (US$3,450) per tael for selling, up VND200,000 (US$7.87) for both.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) lifted gold ring prices by VND500,000 (US$19.7) to VND86.8 million (US$3,415) per tael for buying and VND200,000 (US$7.87) to VND87.8 million (US$3,454) per tael for selling.

At the current time, the price of 9999 gold rings hit a record high of VND87.98 million (US$3,450) per tael.

As of this morning, the prices of SJC-branded bullion at Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company and Doji Group remained unchanged over the previous trading session on October 22 at VND87 million (US$3,423) per tael for buying and VND89 million (US$3,502) per tael for selling.

Four state banks comprising the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), the Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) listed each tael of the SJC-branded gold bullion at VND89 million (US$3,502), which remained unchanged over yesterday.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from New York last night rated US$2,748.4 per ounce, up US$29.5 compared to the previous trading session.

Recently, on October 23 morning (Vietnamese time), the spot gold price from Kitco declined to US$2,738 per ounce. After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND83.7 million (US$3,292) per tael, about VND5.3 million (US$208) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND4.1 million (US$161) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong