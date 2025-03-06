Press restructuring must not weaken communication efforts: HCMC leader

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue congratulate researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu on winning the 7th National Book Award in 2024.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sports and the HCMC Journalists Association, held a conference to review journalism and publishing activities in 2024 and outline key tasks for 2025 on the morning of March 6.

Enhancing propaganda strategies

At the conference, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong emphasized the media’s role in promoting the Party Congress at all levels, leading up to the 12th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. SGGP has developed a strategic and comprehensive propaganda plan, issuing a framework along with detailed plans for each stage—before, during, and after the congress—across print, digital platforms, and the SGGP digital ecosystem to maximize outreach.

The newspaper will focus on covering preparations, strategic directions, and innovations in Party building and HCMC’s socio-economic development. Dedicated sections on the Party Congress at all levels will provide in-depth coverage of key discussions, contributions, and resolution development.

SGGP will also host seminars and discussions with experts and city leaders, creating a platform for public engagement and input on major development priorities for the new term. Special attention will be given to urban development models, innovation initiatives, and digital transformation efforts aimed at improving residents’ quality of life.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue present Certificates of Merit from the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee to various units.

In 2025, Vietnam and HCMC will host major events while also conducting the Party Congress at all levels and streamlining administrative structures under Resolution No.18. Journalist Pham Van Truong highlighted the significant impact of these factors on media agencies' communication strategies. He affirmed that SGGP Newspaper would remain flexible, closely following real-world developments to ensure relevant content and effective messaging. He also emphasized the importance of continued guidance from the HCMC Party Committee and timely cooperation from relevant agencies in covering the Party Congress.

With the rapid expansion of digital media, strengthening journalism in a multi-platform environment is not just an inevitable trend but a vital necessity. Mr. Cao Anh Minh, Director General of HCMC Television (HTV), noted that to navigate this evolving landscape, HTV is leveraging technology, training its workforce, and expanding partnerships while adopting a "multi-platform storytelling" approach.

HTV has already integrated this method into news production, from short reports and features to full-length documentaries. Journalists must now craft their stories for multiple platforms to engage diverse audiences. Mr. Cao Anh Minh stressed that developing "multi-platform storytelling" not only enhances HTV’s ability to optimize content and expand audience reach but also elevates the professionalism and effectiveness of journalism.

Leaders of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission present Certificates of Commendation to various units.

Strengthening HCMC’s role through media

In his keynote address, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, highlighted the key achievements of the city's journalism and publishing sector in 2024. He praised the proactive, creative efforts and unwavering dedication of media organizations, journalists, and publishers, recognizing their significant contributions to the city's development.

He emphasized that these efforts have reinforced HCMC's reputation as a dynamic, innovative, and compassionate metropolis while solidifying its leadership in regional and national socio-economic development. This momentum, he noted, will help propel both the city and the country into a new era of national rise.

HCMC Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi presents awards to the representative of the SGGP Newspaper team for winning the 9th Golden Hammer and Sickle Award in 2024.

While acknowledging these successes, he also pointed out limitations in the direction, orientation, and management of the press and publishing sector by the city's relevant agencies, as well as in the communication efforts of media organizations. He urged media agencies to be more timely and expand coverage of key policies, including the review of Resolution No.18, preparations for the upcoming Party Congress, and the implementation of Resolution No.57. Strengthening communication in these areas, he emphasized, will further affirm HCMC's role, potential, and contributions in shaping national policies and achieving Vietnam’s 8 percent economic growth target.

The year 2025 is of great significance as it marks the final year of implementing the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress and the year of Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress. It is also a year filled with major national events and anniversaries, making it particularly meaningful for the press and publishing sectors. Given this, he urged all levels and sectors, including media and publishing agencies, to make every effort, demonstrate strong determination, and take decisive, effective actions to complete the term’s objectives, guiding the city and the nation into a new phase of development.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong present awards to the winning teams of the 9th Golden Hammer and Sickle Award in 2024.

To achieve the goals set for 2025, he called on media and publishing agencies to stay true to their mission, ensuring timely, in-depth, and comprehensive coverage of the Party and state’s policies, resolutions, and key directives. He highlighted the importance of promoting General Secretary To Lam’s vision of a "New Era – The Nation’s Rise" and commemorating major national and city events throughout the year. He also emphasized the need for a strong focus on communicating the review of Resolution No.18 and Conclusion No.127 of the Politburo, calling them "critical and urgent" for fostering unity in awareness, ideology, and action among the city’s officials, Party members, and citizens.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that advisory and management agencies, along with press and publishing organizations, must align their work with the 2025 agenda and the overarching goals set by the municipal Party Committee and government. The focus should be on HCMC's development strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, in accordance with Politburo Resolution No.31.

He urged the media to take a proactive role in shaping public opinion, fostering social consensus, and creating a strong mainstream narrative on the city's policies across journalism, publishing, media, and digital platforms. He also called for greater investment in journalistic works that highlight Party-building efforts and political system reforms.

Regarding organizational streamlining, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi stressed the urgency of evaluating the restructuring of the city's press and publishing system. He underscored that this process must be integrated into the broader review of Resolution No.18 and must ensure a system that is "refined, streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective," while also enhancing the quality and impact of media and publishing activities.

Authors and groups of authors who won the 7th National Book Award in 2024

He also instructed press and publishing management agencies to maintain continuous oversight and direction, ensuring that restructuring efforts do not disrupt operations or create gaps in information and media coverage. He emphasized that there must be no lapse in communication and public outreach through the press.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association, outlined key activities planned to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025). Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, provided updates on the city's media coordination efforts for 2025, covering 29 key topics.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to three organizations, while the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission recognized four units for their outstanding contributions to media and public information efforts in 2024. HCMC also honored journalists who won the National Press Award for Party Building—Golden Hammer and Sickle Award (9th edition, 2024), including the SGGP Newspaper team for their work “Wastefulness – The Internal Enemy.” Additionally, awards were presented to authors and groups of authors who won the 7th National Book Award in 2024.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan