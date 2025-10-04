Presidential Office donates to support storm-hit communities

State President Luong Cuong and the Office's staff members each donated at least one day’s salary, aiming to join nationwide efforts to help storm-affected communities recover from severe damage and stabilise their lives.

State President Luong Cuong donates to support those affected by Typhoon Bualoi. (Photo: VNA)

In recent weeks, successive storms and subsequent flooding have caused devastating destruction in many provinces and cities across the northern and north-central regions. The disasters have had serious and widespread impacts on economic and social activities, infrastructure, from coastal to mountainous areas.

Typhoon Bualoi and the ensuing floods caused heavy losses of lives and property. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of the morning of October 3, the disaster had left 52 people dead and 14 missing. A total of 349 houses collapsed, while more than 172,000 others were damaged or unroofed. Nearly 89,000 hectares of rice and crops were submerged. Initial statistics also showed that over 2,000 cattle and 519,000 poultry were killed or swept away, more than 17,000 hectares of aquaculture were destroyed, and over 50,000 hectares of forest were damaged.

The Presidential Office's staff donate to support those affected by Typhoon Bualoi. (Photo: VNA)

The storm and floods also caused landslides and flooding at 7,573 road sections, displacing over 7 million cubic meters of soil and rock. In addition, 45 dyke incidents, over 58 kilometers of eroded and damaged canals, 203 irrigation facilities, 1,486 school facilities and 145 medical establishments were reported. Economic losses in some provinces are estimated at nearly VND15.9 trillion (nearly US$603 million).

Recovery from the disaster will require substantial resources and time to restore production, business, education and daily life. To date, many central and local agencies, organisations, businesses and individuals have contributed to the fund launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Vietnamplus