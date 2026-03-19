An Giang seeks investment for Chau Doc- Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway rest stop

Authorities in An Giang Province are stepping up efforts to attract investment in a rest stop along the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, aiming to enhance transport infrastructure and service capacity in the Mekong Delta region.

At the construction site of Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

On March 18, the An Giang Provincial Project Management Board announced that it completed site clearance for an area of 57,320 square meters at Km22+300 to call for investment in rest stops on the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway, passing through An Giang Province.

The total planned site area on both sides of the expressway covers 57,320 square meters, located at Km 22+300 in Chau Phu Commune, An Giang Province. The site is measured from the starting point of the interchange between the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway and National Highway 91 in Vinh Te Ward and is approximately 6.2 kilometers from the DT 941 interchange.

The rest stop on the right side of the route has an area of 28,108 square meters, including 3,108 square meters for the transition section connecting to the expressway, approximately 4,437 square meters designated as buffer and slope areas, and about 20,563 square meters allocated for the construction of functional zones.

Meanwhile, the rest stop on the left side of the route covers an area of 29,212 square meters. Of this, 1,104 square meters are designated for the transition section connecting to the expressway in Phase 1 and 3,108 square meters for the transition section in Phase 2. Approximately 1,745 square meters are allocated as buffer and slope areas, while the remaining 23,255 square meters will be used for the construction of functional zones.

Earlier, the An Giang Provincial Project Management Board had finalized a draft decision approving the project information for the investment and business operation of the rest stop at Km22+300 under the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway project. The document has been submitted to the Provincial People’s Committee Office for review and advisory, serving as a basis for organizing bidding procedures to select investors in accordance with regulations.

According to the project timeline, the Prime Minister has required the entire expressway to be opened to traffic by June 30, 2026. The early implementation of the rest stop is therefore essential to promptly provide necessary services for drivers once the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway is officially put into operation in the near future.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh