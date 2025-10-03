National

HCMC Red Cross launches emergency relief, supporting flood, storm victims

Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross on October 3 launched a campaign to support people who have suffered from typhoon Bualoi and its aftermaths.

Donations will be accepted from October 3 to October 31. Contributions can be made via bank transfer, in person, or through goods donations.

Individuals give contributions to support flood victims.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross has placed donation boxes at three offices as follows as at 201 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward; No. 104 30-4 (April 30) Street, Phu Loi Ward; and 68 Le Loi Street, Vung Tau Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross accepts donations via Account Number 1600201.452750 at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) – Saigon Branch. Transfers should include the note: ‘UNG HO BAO LU 2025’ (Flood and Storm Relief Donation 2025).

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross calls for urgent support in the form of essential goods, including: ready-to-eat food (instant noodles, instant porridge, compressed rations, milk, bottled water); towels, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins; personal medical supplies (bandages, antiseptic solution, alcohol, medicated oil); lighters, and other household necessities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross is also raising funds to provide initial recovery support, including repairing houses, assisting students, and providing capital for livestock and production.

Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross, pledged that all funds and relief goods contributed by agencies, organizations and the public will be received, managed transparently, and delivered directly to people in disaster- and flood-affected areas as soon as possible, in order to promptly support them in overcoming difficulties and stabilizing their lives.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

