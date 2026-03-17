Workers’ Month 2026 launched

On March 17, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour announced that its Permanent Vice President has signed the plan to implement activities in response to Workers’ Month 2026.

A meal organized by the company’s trade union

Workers’ Month 2026 carries the theme “Vietnamese Workers: Innovation and Creativity, Enhancing Labor Productivity,” aiming to encourage innovation, improve labor productivity, and enhance worker welfare through a series of practical activities and engagement programs across enterprises.

The activities will be organized in conjunction with the 2026 Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Hygiene.

The Vietnam Trade Union aims for at least 70 percent of enterprises with 100 or more employees to implement at least one activity in response to Workers’ Month 2026. At the same time, approximately 10 percent of union members and workers are expected to propose initiatives, technical improvements, and solutions to enhance labor productivity, with at least 30 percent of these initiatives implemented in practice at agencies, units, and enterprises.

According to the plan, trade unions will organize the “May Dialogue” program between Party committees, authorities, employers, union members and workers, as well as the forum “Union Members Contribute Ideas to Building the Vietnam Trade Union in a New Era” ahead of the 14th Congress of the Vietnam Trade Union.

Trade unions at all levels will also implement the “Thank You, Workers” program, along with activities such as “Trade Union Meals,” campaigns to improve the quality of shift meals and workers’ family festivals.

At the national confederation level, several key activities will be held. These include the launching ceremony of Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Hygiene 2026; a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day; recognition of outstanding grassroots trade union leaders in dialogue and collective bargaining; and a five-year review of the implementation of Conclusion No. 01-KL/TW, along with commendations for exemplary individuals in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style during the 2023–2025 period.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong