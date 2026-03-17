Quang Ngai commemorates 58th anniversary of Son My Massacre

A ceremony commemorating 504 civilians killed by US troops 58 years ago during the Son My massacre was held at the Son My memorial site in Tinh Khe commune, in the Central province of Quang Ngai, on March 16.

Ms. Pham Thi Trung, Director of the Quang Ngai provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, delivers a memorial speech honoring the victims of the Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 16, 1968, US troops stormed Son My village to kill and destroy all. Within just four hours, 504 civilians, mostly the elderly, women, and children, were slaughtered. A total of 247 houses were burned down, thousands of livestock and poultry were killed, and crops were destroyed by fire. The incident went down in history as a piercing pain for people in Son My and Vietnam.

More than half a century has passed, yet Son My has become a place that connects people around the world who cherish peace. From immense pain and loss, Son My has transformed into a symbol of the aspiration for peace. From this land that once endured profound suffering, a powerful message continues to resonate: “Never again.”

The Son My memorial site has become a popular historical site, attracting many visitors. The area receives hundreds of thousands of people every year.

Mr. Mike Boehm, a representative of the Madison Quakers, Inc. (MQI), a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting the people of Vietnam, attends the Memorial Day of the Son My massacre. He performed a violin piece at the foot of the Son My monument under the theme “The Sound of the Violin in My Lai,” paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

Leaders and representatives of provincial authorities and departments of Quang Ngai Province attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ho Van Nien, Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, performs the ceremonial bell tolling in tribute to the victims of the Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

The province's leaders and delegates offer incense to commemorate victims of the massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

Teachers and students respectfully offers incense in commemoration of the victims of the Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

Families of the victims offer incense in remembrance. (Photo: SGGP)

A total of 504 roses were sent by United States veterans to commemorate the victims of the Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

Flowers are offered in tribute at the memorial site. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Mike Boehm, a representative of the Madison Quakers, Inc. (MQI), performs a violin piece at the foot of the Son My monument under the theme “The Sound of the Violin in My Lai,” paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh