President Vo Van Thuong attends APEC CEO Summit 2023

President Vo Van Thuong called on the businesses community to continue accompanying States in fulfilling commitments to sustainable development and pursuing long-term socio-economic and environmental goals, while addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2023, which is taking place in San Francisco from November 14-16 (local time).

The event brought together nearly 2,000 leaders from major businesses in the world and the Asia-Pacific, international organisations, research institutes and universities in the region.

This is the most important event of the regional business community held annually on the occasion of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, aiming to create an opportunity for enterprises to exchange ideas and raise recommendations to APEC leaders.

The summit program focus of “Creating Economic Opportunity” features a lineup of dynamic and diverse speakers who highlight the potential of collaboration and fresh thinking to build the future through a focus on sustainability, inclusivity, resilience, and innovation.

In his remarks, Thuong pointed to four major contradictions of the world economy that are the widening rich-poor gap and environmental destruction against increasing economic growth and wealth; the growing protectionism and separatism after more than three decades of globalisation; institutional frameworks remaining limited at the national level despite the global influence of scientific-technological development, and science-technology posing unpredictable dangers apart from great development opportunities; and economies pursuing the growth model that encourages consumption, even overconsumption, yet being unable to mobilize enough resources for the sustainable development goals.

To continue pursuing the set targets, there should be an inclusive, harmonious and humane mindset, the President said, stressing the need to ensure reciprocity between economic growth and social justice and environmental protection; maintain an open, connected world economy in tandem with ensuring the economic security of countries; ensure that the global governance of technology aims not only to manage the development of various types of technologies, but also to address socio-economic-cultural-political consequences from this process; and prioritise resources for sustainable and inclusive development goals.

Highlighting APEC’s role as an “incubator” for economic connectivity initiatives that lay the foundation for global agreements, and its pioneering role in promoting green growth, disaster response and gender equality, supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises, and improving health care and education quality, Thuong attributed these successes to contributions by the regional businesses community.

He called on them to step up investment in science-technology, and building inclusive and resilient communities.

The leader briefed the participants on Vietnam’s development viewpoints and policies, saying the country is striving to maintain sustainable economic growth while ensuring social progress and quality, and environmental protection.

Thuong expressed his hope that businesses will further support Vietnam by proposing policies and ideas; transferring solutions, cutting–edge technologies, and new economic models; and attracting investment flows.

Vietnam prioritises projects in such sectors as science-technology and innovation; green economy, digital economy, circular economy and knowledge-based economy; electronic components and electric vehicles; semiconductor manufacturing, new energy, and renewable energy; financial centre building and green finance; and biotechnology, and health care, he said.

Vietnam stands ready to join other APEC members and the Asia-Pacific business community in building a bright future for all, the leader affirmed.