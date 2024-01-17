President pays pre-Tet visit, extends wishes to Nghe An province

President Vo Van Thuong presented gifts and extended warm Tet greetings to people in Thanh Chuong district, and officers and soldiers at Thanh Thuy Border Guard Station in the central province of Nghe An on January 17.

President Vo Van Thuong extends warm Tet greetings to people in Thanh Chuong district of Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

Visiting Thanh Chuong district, President Thuong lauded the efforts made by the local Party Organisation, administration and residents to overcome challenges and obtain significant socio-economic achievements, with the rates of poor and near-poor households falling to 3.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, much lower than the province’s average.

The Party and State always put the people at the centre of development policies, and pay due attention to taking care of the impoverished and those with difficult circumstances and policy beneficiary families, he stressed.

The President requested the local Party Organisation, authorities and people to improve livelihoods of residents, well implement the social security policy and ensure that there will be no poor and near-poor households in the coming time.

On the occasion, President Thuong and leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, Vietnam Red Cross Society and Nghe An province presented Tet gifts to families of people who rendered service to the nation, families with difficult circumstances, poor people, and workers.

President Vo Van Thuong pays a pre-Tet visit to the Thanh Thuy Border Guard Station. (Photo: VNA)

In a meeting with officers and soldiers at the Thanh Thuy Border Guard Station, the State leader hailed their efforts and congratulated them on the outstanding achievements they have made to contribute to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Laying stress on the significance of the Thanh Thuy Border Gate to the country’s trade and economy, President Thuong underscored that smooth immigration and trade activities via the gate will help bolster local socio-economic development as well as maintain a peaceful and stable borderline.

He ordered the border guard force to promote solidarity and creativity, handle problems in the area in a timely manner, ensure sound trade activities, and prevent trade frauds.

The officers and soldiers must stay vigilant and defeat all sabotage plots and riots by hostile forces, he said, adding they should cooperate well with the border guard force of Laos to carry out joint missions.

Vietnamplus