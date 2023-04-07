President applauds diplomatic sector's contributions to Fatherland safeguarding

President Vo Van Thuong highly valued the diplomatic sector’s contributions to national defense while attending a conference held in Hanoi on April 6 to review the 10-year implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new context.

Addressing the event, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that bringing into play its pioneering role, the diplomatic sector, together with defence, security and other forces, has successfully carried out the resolution, issued at the eighth session of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee in October 2013.

Vietnam’s relations with partners have become increasingly substantive and stable, substantially helping to create and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development; firmly defend national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; and defeat all sabotage plots taking advantage of democracy, human rights, and ethnic and religious affairs.

The implementation of theFatherland safeguarding strategy has helped boost comprehensive and intensive integration into the world, elevate multilateral diplomacy, and increase Vietnam’s presence at international forums and organisations to promote the country’s stature and reputation in the world. The pillars of the Party’s diplomacy, the State’s diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy have been coordinated closely, harmoniously, and effectively, according to the minister.

Addressing the event, President Vo Van Thuong, head of the steering committee for the review of the resolution implementation, highly valued diplomatic achievements which have greatly contributed to national construction and safeguarding, especially in helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment for developing the country, and protecting independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

He pointed out that as the international situation is changing complicatedly, posing new issues in external affairs and national safeguarding, the Foreign Ministry needs to continue grasping and implementing the orientations set in the Party’s resolution as well as major directions issued by the Party.

He asked the ministry to keep upholding the pioneering role of diplomacy in protecting the Fatherland early and from afar; thoroughly grasp Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s directions about the characteristics of Vietnam’s diplomacy; and further intensify relations with other countries and partners, reinforce political trust while guaranteeing national interests.

The State leader also requested the diplomatic sector to step up economic diplomacy and continue working closely with defence, security, other sectors, and all-level authorities to increase research and provide forecasting and strategic advice in response to new requirements of national defense in the new context.