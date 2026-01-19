Delegates to 14th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Ahead of the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress, Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi this morning.

A delegation of Party and State leaders, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, lays a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument on Bac Son Street, Hanoi, on January 19, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of January 19, ahead of the opening of the preparatory session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Party and State leaders, along with delegates attending the congress, paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The delegation included Politburo members: Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

They expressed profound respect and remembrance for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader and hero of national liberation, who founded and nurtured the CPV—the vanguard of the working class, the working people, and the Vietnamese nation.

The delegation then laid a wreath and offered incense at the Martyrs' Monument on Bac Son Street.

Delegates to the 14th National Party Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on January 19, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

With the motto "Solidarity—Democracy—Discipline—Breakthrough—Development," the 14th National Party Congress is taking place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from January 19 to 25, 2026, with the participation of 1,586 delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

The congress will discuss and approve important documents, including the Draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the Draft Report reviewing a number of theoretical and practical issues of the socialist-oriented renewal process over the past 40 years in Vietnam; the Draft Report reviewing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025) and proposals and orientations for amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes; and the Report reviewing the leadership and guidance of the 13th Party Central Committee.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh