Prenn Pass temporarily opens to handle traffic on New Year holidays

According an urgent dispatch on temporary opening of the Prenn Pass issued by the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the route will open from 9 am on December 29, 2023 to 7 pm on January 2, 2024.
All vehicles, excluding trucks, are allowed to travel on the road from 6 am to 7 pm with the maximum permitted speed of 50 kilometers per hour.
The 4-kilometer road section from the foot of the Prenn Pass to Datanla Waterfall will be closed after 7 pm on January 2, 2024 to complete the remaining items of the project.
A section with a length of 3 kilometers running from Datanla Waterfall to the intersection with Ba Thang Tu Street previously opened to traffic on December 14.
The Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project started on February 10 with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million).