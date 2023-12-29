Travel

Prenn Pass temporarily opens to handle traffic on New Year holidays

The Prenn Pass, the gateway to Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province temporarily opened to the public this morning to serve higher travel demand during New Year 2024.

According an urgent dispatch on temporary opening of the Prenn Pass issued by the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the route will open from 9 am on December 29, 2023 to 7 pm on January 2, 2024.

All vehicles, excluding trucks, are allowed to travel on the road from 6 am to 7 pm with the maximum permitted speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

The Prenn Pass, the gateway to Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province temporarily opens to the public this morning to serve higher travel demand during New Year 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The 4-kilometer road section from the foot of the Prenn Pass to Datanla Waterfall will be closed after 7 pm on January 2, 2024 to complete the remaining items of the project.

A section with a length of 3 kilometers running from Datanla Waterfall to the intersection with Ba Thang Tu Street previously opened to traffic on December 14.

The Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project started on February 10 with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million).

Workers are completing the remaining items of the construction project. (Photo: SGGP)
Leaders of Lam Dong Province inspect the construction project of Prenn Pass. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

