National

A glimpse of newly upgraded stretch of Prenn Pass

SGGPO

After more than ten months of extensive renovations and expansions, a portion of Prenn Pass in Da Lat City has finally opened for public use.

img-5947-1895-2297jpg-936.jpg
img-6301-1023-8086jpg-8888.jpg
Vehicles traverse the newly upgraded section of Prenn Pass.

This particular section spans approximately 3km from Datanla Waterfall to the intersection with Ba Thang Tu Street. As of December 14, vehicles, except trucks, are now allowed to traverse this newly upgraded stretch.

img-0055-6900-7482jpg-6583.jpg
The final section of the route, approximately 3km from Datanla Waterfall to the central area of Da Lat City, has been completed.
img-5882-234-1198jpg-1354.jpg
img-5888-250-1527jpg-9637.jpg
A section of Prenn Pass has been completed.

Following a thorough inspection and acceptance process, the road markings and lighting systems have been completed, ensuring the safety of commuters. The Prenn Pass upgrade project, which began construction on February 10, 2023, covers a total distance of 7.36km and has received a substantial investment of VND553 billion. Currently, the project stands at over 90 percent completion, with the remaining tasks concentrated in the frontline area, particularly at the site of two viaducts, one of which measures 120 meters in length.

img-5872-5578-5039jpg-1488.jpg
The Prenn Pass upgrade and expansion project increases the number of lanes from two to four.

The urgent need to tackle congestion and enhance traffic safety is considered a vital and strategic measure. Not only will it contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of Da Lat City and Lam Dong Province, but it will also pave the way for significant advancements.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags

Prenn Pass Da Lat City expansion project Dalanta Waterfall

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn