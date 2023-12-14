A glimpse of newly upgraded stretch of Prenn Pass

This particular section spans approximately 3km from Datanla Waterfall to the intersection with Ba Thang Tu Street. As of December 14, vehicles, except trucks, are now allowed to traverse this newly upgraded stretch.
Following a thorough inspection and acceptance process, the road markings and lighting systems have been completed, ensuring the safety of commuters. The Prenn Pass upgrade project, which began construction on February 10, 2023, covers a total distance of 7.36km and has received a substantial investment of VND553 billion. Currently, the project stands at over 90 percent completion, with the remaining tasks concentrated in the frontline area, particularly at the site of two viaducts, one of which measures 120 meters in length.
The urgent need to tackle congestion and enhance traffic safety is considered a vital and strategic measure. Not only will it contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of Da Lat City and Lam Dong Province, but it will also pave the way for significant advancements.