A glimpse of newly upgraded stretch of Prenn Pass

After more than ten months of extensive renovations and expansions, a portion of Prenn Pass in Da Lat City has finally opened for public use.

Vehicles traverse the newly upgraded section of Prenn Pass.

This particular section spans approximately 3km from Datanla Waterfall to the intersection with Ba Thang Tu Street. As of December 14, vehicles, except trucks, are now allowed to traverse this newly upgraded stretch.

The final section of the route, approximately 3km from Datanla Waterfall to the central area of Da Lat City, has been completed.

A section of Prenn Pass has been completed.

Following a thorough inspection and acceptance process, the road markings and lighting systems have been completed, ensuring the safety of commuters. The Prenn Pass upgrade project, which began construction on February 10, 2023, covers a total distance of 7.36km and has received a substantial investment of VND553 billion. Currently, the project stands at over 90 percent completion, with the remaining tasks concentrated in the frontline area, particularly at the site of two viaducts, one of which measures 120 meters in length.

The Prenn Pass upgrade and expansion project increases the number of lanes from two to four.

The urgent need to tackle congestion and enhance traffic safety is considered a vital and strategic measure. Not only will it contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of Da Lat City and Lam Dong Province, but it will also pave the way for significant advancements.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Bao Nghi