Power consumption of 3.2 million customers increases by 30 percent or more: EVN

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on September 9 issued a report clarifying why August 2025 electricity bills surged in multiple localities, particularly in the Northern and Central regions.

EVN’s data review showed that electricity consumption in August of about 3.2 million customers increased by 30 percent or more compared to July 2025. They account for nearly 10 percent of all customers nationwide.

The primary factor was the severe and extended heatwave during the first half of August, which triggered a sharp increase in residential electricity consumption. On August 4, northern power demand reached its highest level ever recorded.

Power company staff arrive in households in person to explain the reasons behind the increase in electricity bills in August 2025.

In its report, EVN said that in August 2025 alone, the Northern Region Customer Care Call Center received 171,723 calls. Of which, 150,387 were answered, a rate of 87.58 percent. Calls surged during peak hot days, causing localized calls overloads to the hotlines.

Vietnam Electricity informed approximately 500 posts relating to increased electricity bills on social media platforms. Some of the content was unverified, repetitive, or inaccurate, posing a risk of misleading the public and intensifying public pressure.

Electricity providers have contacted individual customers directly to confirm their usage and clarify how bills were calculated.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong