Pouyuen not to continue to sign contracts with nearly 6,000 workers

Taiwanese shoemaker Pou Yuen Vietnam Company will not continue to sign contracts with about 5,744 employees in the coming time.

The news of employment at Pou Yuen Vietnam Company was announced at a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City held by the city Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery today. The termination of the labor contract will be divided into two phases, the first from June 24 and the second from July 8.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Taiwanese shoemaker will terminate the contract of about 5,744 employees in the near future. The company will hold two meetings with employees, informing the company's situation and personnel plan on May 20 and June 3.

The company will not terminate the contracts with pregnant female workers, those who are on maternity leave or raising children under 12 months old. Poor employees, disabled workers and members of a family can continue working.

At the same time, the company promised that employees who were laid off can still send their children to study at the company's kindergarten.

Puoyuen Company also committed to pay severance pay for the entire working time, for every year of working, the company will support a sum of money equalling 0.8 month's salary. Since the company and employees reached an agreement until the termination of the contract, employees will not come to work but will still be paid salary and paid social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance.

At the same time, the company will pay wages for the annual leave that the employee has not taken or has not yet completed the number of annual leave days as prescribed. The company announced it will settle regimes for employees to ensure the process and in accordance with the provisions of the law so that employees will suffer losses after they were laid off.

It is expected that the payment of the contract termination allowance will be divided into two phases, the first on June 30 and the second on July 14.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has directed the City Employment Service Center to coordinate with the company's trade union and the company's human resources department to conduct a survey on employees’ job aspirations and vocational training, especially those from remote provinces to the city to work while implementing consultancy of job and guiding regulations on unemployment insurance policies.

Regarding labor relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam said that the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has closely coordinated with the city Labor Federation and relevant units to closely monitor enterprises’ operations over the past time citywide to promptly solve problems arising in labor relations. The southern largest city has also implemented many solutions to ensure the rights of workers in the context of the world economic slowdown and rising inflation.

