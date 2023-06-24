Positive motivation for entire economic region

The pilot resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City has garnered strong support from the members of the National Assembly.

All delegates have high expectations that the implementation of the resolution of HCMC will truly lead to significant results.

* Mr. PHAN VAN MAI, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC: Getting ready with a proactive mindset to effectively implement the new resolution

The draft resolution, which aims to replace Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly, has received a great number of passionate suggestions and comments from the NA delegates for enhancing the draft and ensuring the effective implementation of the new resolution once it is approved. The city extends its sincere appreciation to the Party, the NA, the Government, central ministries, departments, local authorities, and NA delegates for their guidance, support, and valuable contributions to the draft resolution.

Taking lessons from the implementation of Resolution No.54, in parallel with the advisory work on the new draft resolution, the city has made necessary preparations and has been ready with a proactive mindset to implement the resolution once the NA approves it. Specifically, HCMC is making arrangements to hold a city-wide conference in early July, aiming to disseminate and implement the new resolution, along with the directives from the Municipal Party Committee and other implementation plans.

The People's Committee of HCMC has assigned relevant departments and agencies and has coordinated with advisory agencies and experts to prepare the necessary content and plans to seek opinions from the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and submit them to the People's Council of HCMC for timely institutionalization of mechanisms and policies. Its goal is to pass the essential institutionalization content within this year, allowing subsequent years to focus on organizing and executing the plans.

Furthermore, the city has actively collaborated with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and central agencies to complete the necessary documentation for submission to the Government to issue guiding decrees. The city will establish a Steering Committee and Working Groups to effectively implement the resolution, and it will be included in the monitoring and evaluation program to track the progress and outcomes of the resolution's implementation. HCMC will conduct annual evaluations to ensure that timely measures are taken to achieve the best possible results in implementing the resolution.

HCMC will also strengthen its organizational structure and enhance the mindset and motivation of its officials to ensure their readiness for the successful implementation of the new resolution. This will involve developing the capabilities of a competent team to effectively interpret and organize the implementation of the resolution's provisions. The Standing Committee of the NA has recommended to the city that not only the HCMC People's Council should pass resolutions on projects and plans but also establish an evaluation team capable of assessing and ensuring proper monitoring. Additionally, the HCMC People's Committee must mobilize resources to ensure the appropriate organization and implementation of these initiatives.

Recently, the city has been committed to strengthening the sense of responsibility, dynamism, and creativity among its system, officials, civil servants, and public employees through various conferences, directives, and instructions. Clear responsibilities have been assigned, regular inspections have been conducted, and compliance has been encouraged. The city continues to rigorously implement coordination mechanisms across departments and levels while also implementing rewards and disciplinary measures for teams and individuals. Furthermore, the city has promptly resolved any obstacles or issues that have arisen during the implementation process and maximized the effectiveness of the working groups under the HCMC People's Committee.

* Delegate TA VAN HA, Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee on Culture and Education: The implementation stage is the most crucial aspect

Mr. Ha said that he fully endorsed the resolution aimed at accelerating the development of HCMC. The current challenge lies in the implementation process. Upon reviewing and assessing Resolution No.54, three primary limitations pertaining to implementation have been identified. Specifically, some contents are deployed slowly; the implementation of some mechanisms is ineffective; some policies have not been specified, requiring further guidance. These limitations stem from a combination of objective and subjective factors. One of the subjective factors is that the coordination and attention between central and local authorities remain limited and not tight.

The implementation process still has evident shortcomings. In the field of the Ministry of Planning and Investment alone, HCMC has sent nearly 600 inquiries, and the ministry has made 604 responses. It raises questions about whether the 44 specific mechanisms and policies outlined in this new resolution can effectively overcome all the obstacles faced by HCMC. It is a matter that needs thoughtful consideration. Therefore, when carrying out this new resolution, HCMC must draw lessons from past experiences and devise concrete solutions to attain the anticipated success.

The city has already had the resolution in place, but the team of officials must possess the necessary capabilities to commence work promptly upon its issuance. Additionally, timely supervision is crucial, and the responsibilities of leaders must be clearly defined. Finally, it is imperative to ensure an adequate allocation of resources for the successful implementation of the resolution.

* Delegate TRUONG XUAN CU, Member of the NA's Social Affairs Committee: Special mechanisms needed to attract world-class scientists

The timely adoption of a resolution by the NA for HCMC is crucial and has garnered significant support, considering the city's pivotal role as a driving force and a hub of development for the entire country. It is imperative to establish policies that facilitate HCMC's breakthrough and advancement. Both Hanoi and HCMC should serve as catalysts for the overall development of the nation.

He expressed concerns about the policies aimed at attracting top-tier scientists to work in HCMC, as the city has not yet achieved success in this regard. The presence of foreign experts would significantly enhance the quality of education and training. A notable example is the rapid growth of the military telecommunications corporation Viettel, which can be partially attributed to its strategic approach of attracting foreign experts to collaborate with them. Therefore, it is crucial to implement special policies that attract foreign scientists and foster advancements in science and technology, which are pivotal factors for HCMC to drive growth.

* Delegate NGUYEN TRUC SON, Head of the Ben Tre Provincial NA Delegation: Empowerment and decentralization must be strong

Mr. Son proposed that there should be significant decentralization and empowerment for HCMC. The focus should shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection, empowering HCMC to streamline procedures and processes. For instance, the city should be delegated the power to seek opinions from central ministries and agencies or the authority under the Prime Minister's jurisdiction to expedite the process. These measures should be incorporated into Government’s decrees, but the most crucial aspect is granting HCMC additional authority to simplify the preparation, assessment, examination, and approval processes. This must actually stand out in the process of applying administrative procedures.

Furthermore, the primary objective of HCMC is to mobilize and optimize resources. The city possesses a notable strength in its economic corporations and business entities, particularly State-owned enterprises and those with State-owned capital. It is crucial to implement policies such as tax exemptions or reductions, enabling businesses to focus on efficient production and operations and subsequently generate resources for reinvestment. For leading corporations, incentivizing policies should be introduced to encourage them to undertake further cascading projects.

* Delegate NGUYEN THI SUU, Deputy Head of the Thua Thien Hue Provincial NA Delegation: Establishing a legal framework to unleash the potential and advantages of HCMC

On June 24, the NA will vote on the draft resolution regarding the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. The approval of this resolution will establish a legal framework that enables HCMC to unlock its potential, leverage its advantages, foster breakthroughs, and address socio-economic development bottlenecks, contributing to the city's construction and development in alignment with the goals outlined in resolutions by the Politburo and the NA. HCMC should seize this opportunity to build and develop following principles, objectives, and directions set forth in Resolution No.24 and Resolution No.31 by the Politburo and Resolution No.81 by the NA.

To effectively carry out the resolution, HCMC needs to prioritize key tasks. First and foremost, it should focus on synchronously and urgently implementing the approved resolution. HCMC should take a proactive approach in coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to promptly issue implementation documents and guidelines to soon bring the resolution's policies into reality.

Given its highly open economy, HCMC has strong regional connections with neighboring areas. Therefore, in addition to its development endeavors, the city should emphasize effective collaboration with neighboring localities to enhance regional connectivity and alleviate population and environmental pressures. This approach will contribute to sustainable urban development and enable the city to adapt to climate change.

One crucial matter is the timely resolution of challenges and obstacles during the implementation of the resolution. To better prepare and ensure effective implementation, it is necessary to promptly and adequately address these difficulties and obstacles to maximize the effectiveness of the resolution upon its issuance by the NA.

In the process of implementing the policies, the most crucial factor is still the human resources. It is essential to have qualified and bold officials who dare to think, dare to take action, and dare to assume responsibility for effectively implementing the new policies. Therefore, HCMC must prepare its workforce well, take proactive measures to train and develop its human resources and attract a greater number of experts and accomplished scientists.

* Delegate HOANG VAN CUONG, Member of the NA's Finance-Budget Committee:

“The policies in the draft resolution are quite consistent, aiming at addressing institutional barriers and empowering the city to take a proactive and self-reliant approach in utilizing its resources. I expect HCMC to be a typical place of action, daring to think and daring to take action. The city should showcase a strong sense of self-determination in the implementation of this new resolution,” he said.

* Delegate NGUYEN THI NGOC XUAN, Deputy Head of the Binh Duong Provincial NA Delegation:

Ms. Xuan expressed her belief that if the new resolution is approved by the NA, it will create significant opportunities for HCMC to elevate its status regionally and internationally in the near future. In light of this resolution, she recommends that the NA promptly consider adopting a similar resolution for other regions and establish legislation for special urban areas. Only then will it be possible to foster new development space and make even greater contributions to the country.