Live hog prices fell in June due to rising supply and weak demand

Live hog prices fell across Vietnam in June as rising supply and weak demand weighed on the market, with the steepest decline recorded in the Southern region.

Live hog prices drop sharply across three regions due to increased supply (Illustrative photo)

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, live hog prices declined across all three regions in June due to increased supply and weak market demand. The sharpest drop was recorded in the Southern region, where prices fell by as much as VND6,400 per kg from the previous month.

Compared with May, live hog prices in northern Vietnam fell by about VND1,000 per kg to VND66,000- VND67,000 per kg. In the Central and Central Highlands regions, prices dropped by around VND4,000 per kg to VND62,000-VND66,000 per kg. Southern Vietnam saw the largest decline, with prices falling about VND6,400 per kg to VND61,000- VND63,000 per kg.

The ministry attributed the decline to growing supply pressure and subdued consumer demand.

Meanwhile, chicken prices have risen in several regions. Prices for colored-feather chickens remained at VND48,000 per kg in the Northern region, increased by VND2,600 per kg to VND46,000 per kg in the Central and Central Highlands regions, and rose by VND3,000 per kg to VND48,000 per kg in the Southern region.

Industrial chicken prices also increased across all three regions. Egg prices remained stable but continued to stay at relatively low levels due to abundant supply. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of the end of June, the national pig herd is estimated to have increased by 2.2 percent, while the poultry population rose by 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Live hog output reached approximately 2.86 million tons, up 4.8 percent, and poultry meat production hit roughly 1.3 million tons, an increase of 5.6 percent.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan