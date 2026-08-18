Long Hai Commune steps up IUU fishing prevention

On August 17, the Long Hai Commune People's Committee launched a plan to address recommendations from the European Commission (EC) on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Until September 15, the commune will focus on addressing shortcomings in fishing fleet management, tightening controls over offshore fishing activities, preventing fishing vessels from violating foreign waters, and ensuring seafood traceability.

Long Hai Commune has the largest number of ineligible fishing vessels in Ho Chi Minh City.

Communication efforts will emphasize keeping vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices operational and connected at all times, compliance with designated fishing areas and routes, proper fishing logbooks and no incursions into foreign waters.

The commune will also require more than 1,200 fishing vessels to sign new commitments outlining relevant regulations and penalties for violations.

For 24 vessels currently anchored in other provinces and cities that have lost VMS connectivity, the local authorities will coordinate with authorities in those areas to restore the devices.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong