Popular tourist destinations see increase in visitors

On the first day of the National Day holiday, popular tourist destinations across the nation experienced a surge in visitors, particularly among young people eager to enjoy themselves and capture memorable photographs.

Popular tourist destinations see an increase in visitors

The Management Board of Ba Den National Tourist Area in the Southern province of Tay Ninh announced that throughout the four-day holiday, various artistic performances would be held. Among the highlights was the Chhay-dam drum dance and a five-tone music showcase presented by artisans in the province. These performances represent national intangible cultural heritages that are regularly featured on Ba Den Mountain.

Additionally, a grand lantern offering ceremony took place to celebrate National Day, illuminating the peak of Ba Den Mountain with thousands of twinkling lights as a prayer for national peace and the well-being of the people. The management board estimated that approximately 8,000 people visited the tourist area on August 31 marking an increase of over 3,000 compared to other normal days.

In Vung Tau City of the Southern province of Vung Tau – Ba Ria, Vung Tau City Tourism Management and Support Center reported that around 43,000 beachgoers visited the area on that day, reflecting a 34.4 percent increase from the same period last year.

Moreover, hotel rates in the Bai Sau Beach area in the province has surged 2-3 times over the ordinary levels, with many establishments fully booked. Representatives from various tourist spots in Xuyen Moc District noted that visitor numbers peaked on August 31 and September 1, coinciding with the weekend, as many families took the opportunity to travel before returning to work.

Vice Chairman Pham Van Thang of the Kon Plong District People's Committee in the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum said that the Mang Den Ecotourism Area in the district was making efforts to serve the increasing number of visitors. Currently, hotel rooms in Mang Den have been fully booked.

Many programs are organized during this time, such as the inauguration of Mang Den Art Garden; a culinary competition at the market; and the final of the gong competition.

Da Lat City (Lam Dong Province), on the first day of the holiday break, was busier than usual, but there was no overcrowding. Traffic routes from the center of Da Lat to gateways to the city such as Prenn Pass, Mimosa and Bao Loc Pass did not experience congestion.

According to the Department of Culture and Information of Da Lat City, 3-5 star hotels are operating at a capacity of 60 percent-70 percent. Other accommodation facilities have an occupancy rate of about 70 percent-75 percent, with the peak being on the first and second of September.

In Nha Trang City in the South Central province of Khanh Hoa, traffic on August 31 began to increase, with coastal roads, shopping centers, and entertainment spots frequently experiencing local congestion. Tourist attractions such as Long Son, Vinpearl, and Kong Fores also welcomed more tourist groups during the holiday period. Notably, tourists from South Korea and China accounted for a very high proportion.

Director Nguyen Van Phuc of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province said that from August 30 to September 3, the number of visitors to Thua Thien Hue is forecasted to reach 120,000 (an increase of 22.4 percent compared to last year’s holiday period). The average room occupancy rate of hotels is about 64 percent. On August 31 and September 1, the room occupancy rate at many accommodation establishments reached over 80 percent.

This year saw the trend of tourists traveling in family groups by private cars and train.

From early morning on August 31, the area around Lao Cai International Border Gate Management Center in the North was crowded with people doing procedures to travel to China. Major Bui Giang Nam, Deputy Head of Lao Cai International Border Gate Border Guard Station, said that on the morning of August 31, about 2,000 people registered to go through the border gate into China. More than half of them were tourists traveling in tours or groups organized by travel companies.

Meanwhile, at the gateway to Lang Son Province, many Chinese tourists came to Vietnam for sightseeing. Director Pham Thi Thanh Mai from Lang Son Tourism and Import-Export Joint Stock Company said that the company has cooperated with many travel companies to organize tours. According to her, popular tourist destinations include Tan Thanh Market, Dong Dang Market, Ky Lua Market, Lang Son geological plateau and Mau Son tourist area.

Many supermarkets and shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday saw the influx of customers seeking leisure activities on the first day of Vietnam's national holiday. Stalls and dining areas in supermarkets and shopping malls were bustling with customers. Fresh items, vegetables, meat, and fish were being purchased frequently by customers due to ongoing promotions offering good discounts, ranging from 5 percent to 49 percent depending on the type.

