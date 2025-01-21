Travel

Polish tourists explore Vietnamese traditional Tet holiday

SGGP

Nearly 100 Polish tourists had an opportunity to experience Vietnamese traditional dishes for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Vietnam's largest traditional celebration, in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20.

Polish tourists have an opportunity to experience Vietnamese traditional dishes for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The visitors enjoyed traditional Tet food, such as thit kho trung (caramelized pork belly and eggs), dua kieu (pickled leek), and banh chung (square sticky rice cake), and learned about Vietnamese traditions on the Tet holiday, including Tet greetings and lucky money wrapped in red envelopes with New Year's wishes.

Vietnam is the final and longest destination, lasting up to 8 days, in the delegation’s Thailand-Cambodia-Vietnam itinerary. The tourists will stay in Ho Chi Minh City to experience the Vietnamese traditional Tet holiday and visit provinces in the Mekong Delta region and Phan Thiet.

Foreign visitors receive lucky money wrapped in red envelopes with New Year's wishes. (Photo: SGGP)

The tour exploring the Vietnamese traditional Tet holiday offered by Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company has received positive feedback from tourists. The company has maintained this trip to enhance the diversification and uniqueness of its tourist products and provide the beauty of Vietnamese culture to visitors, General Director of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung said.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Polish tourists Vietnamese traditional Tet holiday Vietluxtour

