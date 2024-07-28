Police pay tribute to fallen soldiers, policy families in Thu Duc City

These meaningful activities took place on July 27 towards the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2024).
Before the hallowed memory of martyrs and fallen heroes, the officers and soldiers of Thu Duc City Police remembered and expressed their deep gratitude for the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh and the revolutionary predecessors and generations who have contributed, devoted and sacrificed in the cause of building and protecting the country.
At the incense-offering ceremony, the police forces performed a solemn ritual in memory of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
During the visits to policy beneficiary families, Colonel Tran Van Hieu, Head of Thu Duc City Police attentively inquired about the health and living conditions of Vietnamese heroic mothers, wounded soldiers, war invalids and those who were exposed to toxic chemicals.
Besides, Colonel Tran Van Hieu expressed profound gratitude for their significant sacrifices and contributions in the struggle for national liberation.