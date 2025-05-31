PM urges to reduce procedures for issuing construction permits

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed an official dispatch on focusing on the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures in the construction sector.

The dispatch noted that feedback from citizens and businesses indicates prolonged implementation times for some construction investment projects, due to numerous administrative procedures; plus, the expenses that a company uses up to adhere to government regulation remains high.

To drive more significant and impactful reforms in administrative procedures in the construction sector, the Prime Minister has directed the Minister of Construction to achieve a minimum 30 percent reduction in processing time, the costs of complying with administrative procedures, and business conditions by 2025. This initiative requires a strong focus on researching, reviewing, streamlining, and simplifying administrative procedures to enhance efficiency and attract investment.

The Prime Minister also called for streamlining construction permit processes for development initiatives with comprehensive 1/500 scale planning or ventures in zones with sanctioned urban blueprints; eliminate and modify outdated technical criteria and directives that have become obsolete, resulting in inefficient resource allocation in construction projects.

Simultaneously, efforts should be made to streamline investment and business conditions in the construction sector.

Local authorities must take a proactive approach in researching and implementing interconnected administrative procedures for construction investment activities. This will enhance efficiency, minimize procedural complexities, shorten processing times, and reduce costs for individuals and businesses.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan