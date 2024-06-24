PM urges efforts to complete goal of building 3,000 km of expressway by 2025

The Office of the Government has just announced the conclusion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh who is head of the State Steering Committee for National Key Transport Projects at the 12th meeting of the Committee.

HCMC has been asked to put the Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) into operation as scheduled. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister has requested efforts to accelerate the implementation progress of sections of transport projects, including Can Tho - Hau Giang, Hau Giang - Ca Mau, Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, Ben Luc - Long Thanh, Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang to ensure the goal of completing 3,000 km of expressways nationwide by 2025.

He also noted that the Ministry of Transport needs to closely coordinated with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to evaluate the feasibility study report for the Dau Giay - Tan Phu expressway section for approval in June, speed up the progress of preparing and approving feasibility study reports for projects including Hoa Binh - Moc Chau, Ninh Binh - Hai Phong, Tan Phu - Bao Loc, Bao Loc - Lien Khuong, and HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh, and strive to kick off the construction of the works this year, particularly the section of Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway passing through Tien Giang Province scheduled to be started in July.

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises will direct the acceleration of completing the pre-feasibility study report on the expansion project of the HCMC-Long Thanh expressway section and submit it for approval of investment in November.

The Ministry of Finance continues to coordinate and support relevant authorities and investors to complete procedures related to ODA loans for urban railway projects, Ben Luc - Long Thanh and My An - Cao Lanh expressways.

The capital city of Hanoi and HCMC must actively and resolutely put the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro line and Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) into operation as scheduled.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh