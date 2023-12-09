National

PM urges Ca Mau to fully tap potential for sustainable development

Ca Mau should double efforts to maximize its potential and strength and promote resources and the spirit of self-reliance for its local development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends a ceremony to announce Ca Mau's master plan for the 2021-30 period. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a ceremony to announce the southernmost province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, and its investment promotion event on December 9.

Mentioning the key policies of the Party and State in socio-economic development and international integration, the PM urged Ca Mau to focus on exploiting its brand of “Ca Mau Cape”, the southernmost point of the country, thereby promoting tourism development, and fully tap its advantages for developing renewable energy and seaports.

At the same time, Ca Mau should promote the application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing, striving to become a center in this field.

Attention should be also paid to creating breakthroughs in transport infrastructure, especially road, inland waterway, aviation, and sea transport, he said, while urging the province to build runways so that large aircraft can land at Ca Mau airport.

The PM also asked local authorities to concentrate on improving the quality of human resources, investing more in education and training, intensifying the application of science and technology and promoting the creative startup ecosystem, developing appropriate mechanisms and policies, speeding up administrative reform and improving business investment environment, increasing competitiveness and promptly removing difficulties and create favorable conditions for businesses.

He requested businesses that were granted investment registration certificates and those that have been given in-principle approval to urgently complete procedures and soon put their projects into operation.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai briefed on potential, strengths, opportunities, and investment projects in the province.

He said that the province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister on November 16, 2023, is an important basis for policy-making, investment planning, and creating motivation for production, business activities, and social security in the locality.

He called on domestic and foreign investors, and international organizations to explore investment opportunities in the locality in the coming time, saying that the provincial authorities pledge to do their best to support and accompany businesses and investors.

Ca Mau has recorded important achievements in socio-economic development in recent years. Its GRDP in 2023 is estimated to reach more than VND45.4 trillion (over US$1.87 billion), up 7.83 percent year-on-year, exceeding the set plan. GRDP per capita is estimated at nearly VND70 million, while the province's social investment capital is valued at VND24 trillion.

