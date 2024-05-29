PM urges acceleration of site clearance for key transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the engagement of the whole political system to accelerate site clearance for key transport projects so that they could be completed as scheduled.

In an official dispatch signed on May 28, PM Chinh said uniform and modern infrastructure is one of the three strategic breakthroughs, with transport infrastructure being an important pillar that creates new development spaces and socio-economic engines and helps ensure defense-security.

As Vietnam targets to have some 3,000km of expressway by 2025, and 5,000km by 2050, the Ministry of Transport and localities nationwide have meticulously prepared and completed procedures for the construction of the Hoa Binh – Moc Chau, Dau Giay – Tan Phu, Tan Phu – Bao Loc, Bao Loc – Lien Khuong, HCMC – Moc Bai, and Ninh Binh – Nam Dinh projects, among others, this year.

However, slow progress in site clearance has delayed the pace of several projects.

For the transport projects to meet schedule, PM Chinh asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, and socio-political organizations to direct and join hands with all-level Party Committees and administrations to encourage residents to hand over their land to make way for the projects.

The Secretaries of Party Committees and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of cities and provinces were requested to speed up the site clearance work for the North-South Expressway-East for the 2021-2025 period, two ring roads and three East-West axis expressway projects in Quarter 2 of 2024.

They were urged to directly meet local residents to timely handle their legitimate complaints and petitions, build resettlement areas, and ensure the lives and production of relocated people. The PM assigned specific tasks to be completed before June 30 to relevant cities and provinces, and directed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the Government’s Office to work with the Ministry of Transport to keep a close watch on the implementation of the dispatch, while reporting any arising issues beyond their authority to the Prime Minister.

VNA