PM suggests Boeing provide incentives to Vietnam's airline industry

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Boeing to offer incentives to Vietnam, at his reception for Brendan Nelson, Vice President of the Boeing Company and President of Boeing International, in Hanoi on May 12.

Recalling his meeting with leaders of The Boeing Company in Washington D.C. in May 2022 when he attended the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and their recent working sessions in Vietnam, Chinh spoke highly of the US aerospace company’s plans for long-term cooperation in Vietnam and the opening of its representative office in the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam always considers the US a leading important partner, he said, lauding US support for a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous Vietnam.

The PM went on to affirm that Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with the US in a more substantive, stable, and intensive fashion on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions, elevating the bilateral relationship to a new height.

Economic and trade ties should be the pillar and momentum of the comprehensive partnership, he stressed.

For his part, Nelson, emphasized Vietnam’s important position in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as its outstanding economic growth, saying the country holds an important position in Boeing’s business strategy.

Boeing will further expand its cooperation and investment in the country, thus contributing to the Vietnam-US economic cooperation, he noted.

PM Chinh also affirmed that Vietnam always listens to the opinions of foreign enterprises, including those from the US, making it easier for them to expand operations in the country.

Vietnam regards Boeing as an important, long-term partner in the development of the domestic civil aviation industry, he said, commending Boeing’s flexible approaches to maintain aircraft supply agreements with Vietnamese air carriers amid the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the global aviation sector.

According to the PM, Vietnam is building airports in many cities and provinces to support socio-economic development, which will create a foundation and favorable conditions for the domestic aviation industry to grow further.

The host also suggested Boeing continue its support to Vietnamese airlines in devising fleet development plans for both short-and long-term, as well as its assistance in aviation safety, and flight and airport management, among other relevant fields.

Nelson agreed with the PM’s proposals and committed to long-term investment in Vietnam, contributing to the development of the domestic aviation sector.