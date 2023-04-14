PM requests actions to ease difficulties for forestry-fishery sectors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 13 stressed the need to ease difficulties and remove obstacles, especially in terms of market, institutions, and credit capital, for the production, processing and export of forest and aquatic products.

Addressing a working session with representatives of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST) and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), PM Chinh required more efforts to develop forestry and fishery production effectively and sustainably towards the improvement of added value and competitiveness associated with promoting the development of the processing industry, post-harvest work and market development both at home and abroad.

Attention must also be paid to ensuring food safety, protecting the ecological environment, developing green, organic and circular agriculture, and shifting the way of thinking from agricultural production to agricultural economic development associated with market demand, he added.

The Government leader requested them to maintain the effective implementation of agreements between Vietnam and other countries to expand the market; negotiate and facilitate the expansion and development of export markets for timber and forest products; exert efforts towards the European Commission (EC)’s early removal of its ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood; strictly handle acts that damage the image and trademark of Vietnamese timber and aquatic products; and publicize information and policies related to the market situation of forest and aquatic products.

Associations and businesses should closely coordinate with ministries and sectors in easing difficulties in a value-added tax refund, settle trade lawsuits, and ensure the good implementation of product traceability.

He directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review and amend legal regulations, mechanisms and policies related to trade, strictly address violations to prevent them from affecting the reputation of Vietnam’s forestry-fishery sector, while perfecting mechanisms and policies to develop domestic and export markets; stepping up trade promotion activities; and focusing attention on increasing the market shares of exports to such major markets as China and the Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider and prioritize the allocation of medium-term capital for ministries, sectors and localities to effectively implement the Government's Decree No. 57/2018-ND-CP on mechanisms and policies encouraging enterprises to invest in agriculture and rural areas; and research and propose policies to support the development of concentrated wood and forest product processing industrial parks, logistics services, and hi-tech forestry parks.

For provinces and cities, the Government leader ordered the prompt and effective implementation of the State’s policies, together with incentives to support and encourage investment in the development of aquatic, wood and forest product processing industries.

The export of timber and forest products was estimated at US$17.1 billion in 2022, exceeding the yearly target by 3.8 percent. The industry is aiming at pushing the figure to US$17.5 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the export revenue of aquatic products last year reached US$11 billion, 23.8 percent higher than in 2021 and 22.2 percent higher than the set target for 2022. The sector is eyeing US$10 billion in export value this year.

However, in the early months of 2023, their growth tended to be slower. Between January and March, the accumulated export and import turnover of agro-forestry-fishery products was estimated at US$20.63 billion, down 11.2 percent year-on-year.