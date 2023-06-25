PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Beijing, starts official visit to China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Beijing on June 25 afternoon, starting his official visit to China.

The Vietnamese Government leader was met at Beijing International Airport by officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, the Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure.

During his stay, PM Chinh will hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang; and have meetings with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and Chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji.

He will attend important meetings of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and have bilateral meetings with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwa and leaders of some countries and international organizations.

On this occasion, the PM will also join a Vietnam - China business forum.