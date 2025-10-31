PM orders swift relief to prevent hunger, homelessness after floods

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered authorities to ensure that no resident is left hungry, cold, or without shelter as central Vietnam grapples with the aftermath of severe floods and landslides.

The directive, detailed in Official Dispatch No. 204/CD-TTg issued on Thursday, calls for immediate and coordinated action to address the consequences of torrential rains, restore essential infrastructure and stabilise people’s livelihoods and production in the central provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (third, right) inspects the flooding situation at Hue Imperial City in the central province of Thua Thien Hue on Friday morning. (Photo: VNA)

Following the dispatch, provincial and city leaders in Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Quang Tri must continue search and rescue operations for those still missing, provide free medical treatment for the injured, and ensure proper care and support for the families of the deceased in accordance with local customs.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed local authorities to deploy all available forces, including the military, police, and experienced volunteers, to reach all flooded and isolated areas, deliver food, water, medicines and other essentials, and evacuate the injured and sick to hospitals.

Provinces are to report the number of households in need of rice aid to the Ministry of Finance for emergency distribution no later than Saturday. Temporary shelters must also be arranged for families whose homes have been destroyed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh further directed the ministries of National Defence and Public Security to mobilise units and equipment, including helicopters, to transport emergency supplies such as dry food, bread, milk and relief goods to cut-off areas.

The forces are also tasked with assisting residents in repairing damaged homes, cleaning up the environment and preventing post-flood disease outbreaks.

He emphasised the need to mobilise the maximum possible manpower, equipment and materials to swiftly reopen transport routes damaged by landslides, ensuring the smooth delivery of relief supplies and the safe movement of people.

Authorities were also told to deploy military and local forces to clean and restore schools affected by floods so that pupils can return to class as soon as possible.

Recovery of agricultural production, repair of essential infrastructure, healthcare facilities, electricity and telecommunications systems are to be prioritised to help communities resume normal life.

Localities must compile accurate data on damage to property, production, businesses and public infrastructure, mobilise local resources and central funding, and take urgent measures to help affected residents rebuild their lives.

In cases where losses exceed local capacity, provincial authorities must report to the Prime Minister and send data to the Ministry of Finance by next Wednesday for consolidation.

The dispatch also orders provinces to monitor and promptly warn of areas at risk of flash floods, landslides or deep inundation, and to organise the proactive evacuation of residents to safe areas.

Nghe An Province and Hà Tĩnh Province were specifically reminded to strictly implement earlier government directives (Official Dispatch No 203/CD-TTg dated October 27 and Notice No 587/TB-VPCP dated October 29), ensuring communities remain vigilant and informed about weather developments.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to directly oversee the work of ministries and localities involved in post-flood recovery, while Deputy Prime Ministers Mai Van Chinh and Ho Quoc Dung will continue visiting isolated and severely affected areas to inspect, direct and support relief efforts on the ground.

The Government Office will monitor and urge the strict implementation of the directive, reporting promptly to the Prime Minister and relevant Deputy Prime Ministers on any emerging issues.

The latest report from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said severe flooding across central Vietnam has left 10 people dead, seven missing and 22 injured.

Da Nang has been the hardest hit, recording seven deaths, four missing and 21 injured. More than 76,000 houses were inundated, 50 collapsed or were swept away, and 94 others suffered heavy damage. Thousands of livestock and poultry drowned, while hundreds of hectares of rice fields, vegetable crops and aquaculture farms were destroyed.

VNA