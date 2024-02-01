National

PM orders renewing current growth drivers, optimizing new ones

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded renewing current growth drivers and optimizing new ones while chairing the Government’s regular meeting on February 1.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting reviewed the socio-economic situation in January, the allocation and disbursement of public investment, and the implementation of the three national target programs.

PM Chinh noted that a number important economic, political, social, and diplomatic activities along with extraordinary sessions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly (NA) took place last month.

Under the leadership of the Party and thanks to support from the NA and the involvement of the entire political system, people and businesses, the January socio-economic situation continued to enjoy encouraging results, he said, elaborating that the macro-economy basically remained stable; inflation under control; major balances of the economy guaranteed; the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors recording many rosy signs right since the year’s beginning; while development investment posting positive results.

Besides, planning and digital transformation continued to be enhanced; cultural and social affairs given more attention; people’s life quality further improved; and the implementation of the three targeted strategic breakthroughs accelerated. Preparations have been stepped up to ensure a merry Lunar New Year (Tet) festival for people. Meanwhile, the political and social situation has been kept stable, defense and security firmly safeguarded, and external relations promoted strongly, he pointed out.

PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Government’s regular meeting on February 1. (Photo: SGGP)

For February and beyond, the PM asked Government members to look back on the situation and lessons, particularly in direction issuance, governance, and policy response, to devise measures for renewing the current growth drivers of investment, export and consumption; adding and optimizing new impetuses like digital economy, green economy, circular economy, and innovation; creating jobs for people; addressing production chain disruptions; and further engaging domestic businesses in global supply chains.

In addition, the Cabinet leader requested promoting the development of cultural and social fields, ensuring security and defense, fostering external relations, and maximizing the resources owned by State-owned enterprises. In particular, the immediate task is to ensure a merry, healthy, and economical Tet for all, with no one left behind.

