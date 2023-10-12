PM lauds entrepreneurs’ role in national development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that businesses and entrepreneurs play a crucial role in the cause of national construction and development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that businesses and entrepreneurs play a crucial role in the cause of national construction and development when he chaired a hybrid meeting between permanent cabinet members and outstanding businesspeople in Hanoi on October 11.

Speaking at the meeting, held on the occasion of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13), the PM said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed to issue a resolution dated October 10 on developing and promoting the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new period.

He praised the businesses and entrepreneurs who have worked to advance the positions of Vietnamese products in the international market, thereby enhancing the national economy’s self-reliance.

The leader stressed that Vietnam is home to nearly 900,000 operating businesses, about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. The business circle contributes more than 60 percent of the national GDP and about 30 percent of the total workforce.

Notably, after more than 36 years of reform, the country's GDP stood at about US$409 billion last year, up 51 times. In the 1986 – 2022 period, Vietnam was among the five countries with the highest economic growth in the world. It has become the 4th biggest economy in ASEAN and the 40th largest in the world. Vietnam is in the top 20 economies in terms of international trade.

The Government and the PM will continue to support the business community, stabilize the macro-economy, control inflation, promote growth, ensure major economic balances, and maintain security and social order, the leader stressed.

At the same time, the Government will further improve the business environment, remove unnecessary business conditions, raise national competitiveness, streamline administrative procedures, and build the digital economy and the digital government, he went on.

The Government leader also pledged to remove bottlenecks in resource mobilization, production and business, and further facilitate credit access of people and businesses.

He urged ministries, agencies and localities to review obstacles facing businesses, and set out plans to quickly and effectively handle them, noting great efforts are needed to speed up public investment disbursement.

PM Chinh urged stepping up the application of scientific-technological advances, startup ecosystem building, personnel training, national digitization, and the formation of domestic and international supply and value chains.

He laid emphasis on policies in support of enterprises, especially in recovery and innovation based on the trends of digital transformation, energy transition, green transition, and inclusive and circular business models.

The PM asked the business community to constantly raise their competitiveness, reform production and business models, expand the markets, and diversify products and supply chains while showing their social responsibility and playing a more active role in poverty reduction.

At the meeting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung reported that the total revenue of non-state firms in the first half of this year reached over VND11.8 quadrillion ( US$482.61 billion), an increase of 16.17 percent from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the revenue from state-owned enterprises was nearly VND690 trillion, equivalent to 50 percent of the plan.

Representatives from businesses and associations lauded efforts by the Government and the PM in instructing ministries, agencies and localities to drastically implement policies and solutions in the new situation, helping to untangle knots for enterprises in a timely fashion.