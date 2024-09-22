PM inspects key infrastructure projects in Bac Ninh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 inspected the implementation of some infrastructure projects in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

At the Belt Road No. 4 - Capital Region project that runs through Bac Ninh, the leader asked the province and the investor to coordinate with relevant agencies and forces to mobilize the engagement of the entire political system in the work, noting site clearance should be done within this month.

Highlighting the importance of the project, which is expected to create new development space and facilitate trade, cultural exchange, and tourism, Chinh ordered maximizing equipment, machines, and forces in the implementation.

The bidding packages must not be subdivided, but local businesses are encouraged to play a role in appropriate items and tasks, which would both create jobs and livelihoods and help them grow.

The construction of the 112km route, from Hanoi, through Hung Yen, to Bac Ninh province, began on June 25. The section in Bac Ninh stretches 35.3km in Thuan Thanh, Que Vo, and Gia Binh districts, and Bac Ninh city.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits residents of the Thong Nhat social housing project in Bac Ninh city on September 22. (Photo: VNA)

As of now, Bac Ninh has approved and completed nearly 98 percent of the land clearance, with the remaining areas primarily residential land. The relocation of technical infrastructure works is progressing, with completion set for early 2025.

The province is implementing nine out of 11 resettlement areas, aiming to relocate affected households starting December 2024 and to complete this process by the first quarter of next year.

Also on the same day, the PM visited the Thong Nhat social housing project in Bac Ninh City.

The social housing project, developed by Thong Nhat Investment and Development JSC, spans 1.58 hectares with a total investment of approximately VND800 billion (US$32.5 million). The project includes four completed buildings, providing 1,080 apartments to accommodate around 4,000 people.

This project received financing from the VND120 trillion credit package for social housing development, with 100 percent of the loan disbursed and procedures completed within about one month.

A total of 804 apartments have been sold, with about 430 households benefiting from preferential loans through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, with an average loan of VND580 million per household, totaling VND250 billion disbursed.

In addition to this project, the province is implementing 54 social housing projects for low-income residents and workers in industrial zones. Of these, 29 have been completed, partially completed, or are under construction, while 25 others are in the construction preparation phase.

The total land area for these projects is around 173 hectares, and once completed, they will provide approximately 7.1 million square meters of floor space, offering more than 77,000 apartments for about 231,000 people.

During his visit to the residents of the Thong Nhat social housing project, PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his satisfaction with the well-designed apartments and commended Bac Ninh for its efforts in implementing social housing projects.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate infrastructure, including transportation, electricity, water, health care, education, sanitation, and environmental conditions, similar to those provided in commercial housing projects.

He urged Bac Ninh to build on its achievements and contribute effectively to the national plan to develop at least 1 million social housing units from 2021 to 2030.

Vietnamplus