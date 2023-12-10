PM directs to synchronize solutions to develop low-emissions agriculture

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the synchronization of solutions to develop high-quality and low-emissions agriculture at a meeting with voters in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

On his working trip in Can Tho City, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Can Tho City National Assembly Delegation today had a meeting with voters in Vinh Thanh district after the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly.

At the meeting, voters of Vinh Thanh District showed their delight when the locality was invested in the VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park. After this project is put into operation, it will create jobs for more than 10,000 workers. Voters hope that the Can Tho City government will continue to pay attention to vocational training mechanisms and policies for local and regional workers so that workers can meet work requirements at the new industrial park.

Cai Cui port in Can Tho City

Voters also recommended that the Prime Minister and leaders of ministries and agencies continue to pay attention to training and attracting high-quality human resources so that VSIP Can Tho Industrial Park operates effectively; thereby, it will create more jobs for inhabitants in Can Tho City and the entire Mekong Delta region.

Chairman of Can Tho City People's Committee Tran Viet Truong said that in recent times, human resource development has always been focused on by the city and has achieved important progress; moreover, labor productivity ranks first in the Mekong Delta region.

The Can Tho City People's Committee has submitted to the City People's Council to consider promulgating policies to support vocational education and employment in the city at the last meeting of 2023 to support workers more.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his compatriots and voters good wishes on the occasion of the New Year and a peaceful and happy Christmas to Catholic dignitaries and fellow Catholics on the upcoming Christmas season.

The Prime Minister said that he was filled with exhilaration because Vinh Thanh District has many religious followers of Catholicism, Buddhism, Hoa Hao Buddhism, and Cao Dai religion. Both religious followers and non-religious inhabitants wholeheartedly follow the Party, promoting the spirit of patriotism, and great national unity, for the contribution to the cause of national liberation and national unification in the past and the work of building and protecting the Fatherland today.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the Party and State always respect, ensure and protect human rights and civil rights, including the right to freedom of belief, religion and non-belief, religion of everyone; constantly take care of socio-economic development, create conditions for religious people and religious dignitaries to well carry out religious activities according to the provisions of law and fulfill the obligations of citizens.

According to the Prime Minister, the ST25 rice has recently won the title of best rice in the world. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to synchronously do things such as building, promoting and protecting brands; furthermore, local governments and the agriculture sector should formulate planning as well as mobilize the participation of businesses and banks and apply science toward the development of high-quality and low-emission agricultural products.

Last but not least, they should take heed of trade promotion, development of traditional markets, and exploitation of new markets.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Anh Quan