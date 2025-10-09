Business

PM directs state-owned firms to boost growth

SGGPO

The Vietnamese Government is pushing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to step up performance and help drive the national economic growth target of over 8 percent for 2025.

doanh-nghiep-nha-nuoc-resize-4072-2072.jpg
Illustrative photo

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc issued Official Dispatch No. 191/CD-TTg, demanding leaders of ministries, localities, and SOEs implement a synchronized and drastic set of solutions to enhance production and business efficiency while strictly managing state assets.

Key directives include:

  • SOE Reporting Deadline: State-owned corporations and companies must report their financial results including revenue, profit, labor use and restructuring progress for the first nine months of the year, plus full-year 2025 estimates, to the Ministry of Finance by October 25.
  • Growth Target Review: The Ministry of Finance will synthesize these reports and advise the Prime Minister by October 30 on instructions to ensure the SOE sector completes its tasks and actively contributes to the over 8 percent growth target.
  • Land Management Overhaul: Ministries and localities are ordered to urgently review and classify all agricultural and forestry land, detailing its current use (e.g., proper use, unused, encroached). This report is due to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment by October 25.
  • Agricultural Company Reform: The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will then advise the Prime Minister by October 30 on a directive for the arrangement, innovation, and development of agricultural and forestry companies, with a focus on land management and use.
By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

state-owned enterprises (SOEs) growth target. Land Management Overhaul agricultural and forestry companies

