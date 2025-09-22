PM demands weekly public investment reports

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required the Ministry of Finance to submit weekly progress reports to his office every Friday morning.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

The move, outlined in the newly signed official dispatch No. 169/CD-TTg, aims to accelerate the disbursement of public funds in 2025.

According to a Ministry of Finance report, the national public investment disbursement rate reached 46.3 percent by the end of August, an increase from 40.4 percent during the same period last year. This represents an additional VND135,000 billion (US$5.1 billion) in disbursed funds. The Prime Minister praised 8 ministries and 22 localities for exceeding the national average.

However, PM Pham Minh Chinh issued a sharp critique of 18 ministries, central agencies, and 29 localities for failing to allocate their assigned capital in detail. Another 29 ministries and 12 localities were singled out for below-average disbursement rates. The Prime Minister called for a review to clarify the responsibilities of all individuals and groups involved, with strict penalties for anyone committing errors.

To meet the 100 percent disbursement target for 2025, the PM has directed ministries and localities to take decisive action. Key measures include:

Promptly allocating all unassigned capital.

Regularly reviewing project progress to identify and address bottlenecks, particularly in site clearance and capital settlement.

to identify and address bottlenecks, particularly in site clearance and capital settlement. Reallocating funds from slow-disbursing projects to those performing well or in need of additional capital.

to those performing well or in need of additional capital. Reporting reasons for any unused capital in writing.

in writing. Swiftly addressing issues related to public investment, including a mandate to handle personnel and project transfers efficiently.

By lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan