Da Nang urgently reviews, restores Hoi An ancient town following flood damage

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Pham Duc An, on November 9, led a delegation to inspect and assess the condition of heritage sites in Hoi An ancient town, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, following days of severe flooding.

Da Nang leaders listen to a report from the Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation on the deterioration of heritage sites. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation, more than 1,155 heritage sites remain safe. However, 30 sites have deteriorated, including 9 in serious condition, 14 severely damaged, and 7 with minor damage. The center has carried out emergency reinforcement for the site of House No. 23 on Tieu La Street and urged 19 property owners to secure their own structures. For sites in critical condition, the center has proposed urgent restoration or temporary dismantling due to safety concerns.

More than 83 percent of the ancient heritage structures in Hoi An are private residences, which play a vital role in preserving the spatial fabric of the heritage site and supporting local community life. However, many of these properties lack proper legal documentation, and the cost of restoration far exceeds what residents can afford, particularly for those located in narrow alleys with limited business opportunities.

The Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation has proposed that the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism submit to the Da Nang People’s Committee a series of measures, including urgent restoration investment for heritage sites at risk of collapse, with full financial support for structures of exceptional value; partial funding of 40 percent–100 percent for other restoration and preservation works; and the establishment of a Hoi An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Fund to safeguard deteriorating sites.

The center also recommended developing an emergency restoration project and contracting research institutions and consulting units to assess the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, forming the basis for long-term, sustainable conservation strategies.

More than 83 percent of the ancient heritage structures in Hoi An are private residences. (Photo: SGGP)

A representative from the Hoi An Center for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation emphasized the urgent need to implement protective measures to safeguard the integrity of the heritage site amid increasing extreme weather events and climate change.

Following the inspection, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Pham Duc An, reaffirmed the vital role of heritage sites in the city’s cultural life, spiritual identity, and tourism development.

He requested the municipal Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities, to continue reviewing and assessing the condition and functions of each site. Based on these findings, he urged the consideration of the proposal of feasible conservation and restoration plans that both preserve historical and cultural values and harness tourism potential, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh