Deputy Prime Minister visits residents affected by storm Kalmaegi in Dak Lak

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and a government delegation inspected the situation and visited families affected by storm Kalmaegi in Xuan Canh Commune, Dak Lak Province, on November 8.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh visits and presents gifts to the teachers and students of Cu Chinh Lan Primary and Secondary School in Hoa Phu Hamlet, Xuan Canh Commune. (Photo: VGP)

According to a report from the Xuan Canh Commune People’s Committee, Kalmaegi caused severe damage across the area. A total of 25 houses were destroyed, with estimated losses of VND7.5 billion (US$284,912). Another 447 houses had their roofs blown off, resulting in damages of about VND67 billion (US$2.5 million).

More than 70 percent of aquaculture cages and rafts in the commune were completely ruined. Concrete roads connecting villages and hamlets were also damaged, with estimated losses of VND74 billion (US$2.8 million). Several public offices, agencies, and schools suffered roof damage and structural impacts, adding an estimated VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) in losses.

During his visit to Xuan Canh Commune to present support gifts to affected households, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh expressed compassion and solidarity with residents severely impacted by the storm. He also encouraged families to continue their efforts to overcome difficulties and to restore stability to their lives as soon as possible.

He presented gifts and offered words of encouragement, urging local authorities to promptly review and provide support for rebuilding homes so that affected residents can have a stable shelter.

He also instructed localities to conduct thorough assessments and compile reports on the damages to ensure timely assistance. In the long term, he emphasized the need for evaluations and summaries to develop disaster response plans tailored to each locality and region, aiming to minimize losses of life and property.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh also visited and encouraged the teachers and students of Cu Chinh Lan Primary and Secondary School, urging the school to continue its efforts to overcome difficulties and promptly address the storm’s aftermath so that students can return to classes as soon as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh presents gifts to Mr. Nguyen Van Gio’s family, whose house was destroyed by storm Kalmaegi. (Photo: SGGP)

Military personnel in Song Cau Ward are assisting residents with cleanup efforts following the storm. (Photo: SGGP)

Tables, chairs, and schoolbooks are being dried in the sun after the storm. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh