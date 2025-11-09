SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to residents in Con Hen after consecutive floods

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Vy Da Ward, Hue City, on November 9, offered 71 gifts to households severely affected by three consecutive floods in the Con Hen area.

(Photo: SGGP)

In addition to the 70 presents valued at VND500,000 each, the delegation also visited and provided VND5 million in support from the newspaper to Mr. Truong Van Khanh’s household residing at 17/95 Alley 7, Ung Binh Street, in Vy Da Ward.

Mr. Khanh’s family is classified as poor, with his wife bedridden due to illness for more than ten years. Recently, Mr. Khanh fell seriously ill and had to be hospitalized during the time when the Huong River exceeded its third alarm level. While he was being taken for emergency care, local authorities and neighbors evacuated his wife. Rising floodwaters, reaching about two meters, damaged all of the household’s belongings.

Con Hen is a small islet in the middle of the Huong River, renowned for its clam harvesting and local specialties such as clam rice and clam noodle soup. Being the lowest-lying area in Hue City, when the Huong River exceeded its second alarm level, the entire Con Hen area was submerged, severely affecting the lives of thousands of residents, most of whom are low-income workers. The situation worsened as rising floodwaters cut off the island’s only steel bridge connecting Con Hen to the rest of Vy Da Ward, further isolating the community.

(Photo: SGGP)

The distribution, totaling VND40 million, was funded by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper from a VND100 million donation by the IT Golf Club of Ho Chi Minh City to support flood-affected residents in Hue City, facilitated through the newspaper’s coordination.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Vy Da Ward, Nguyen Thi Hai Bang, expressed gratitude for the timely support from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. She also highlighted that the newspaper has consistently accompanied the local authorities and residents of Vy Da Ward in social welfare activities, particularly in the Con Hen area, providing crucial support as the community struggles to recover from consecutive floods.

These gifts reflect the care and solidarity of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and its readers toward residents facing significant hardships. This initiative helps promote the spirit of mutual support, encouraging low-income and near-poor households, as well as those struggling with illness, to overcome difficulties. At the same time, it provides additional motivation for the Party Committee, local authorities, and residents of Vy Da Ward to continue their efforts in mitigating the consequences of natural disasters and restoring normalcy to the community’s daily life, she said.

(Photo: SGGP)

Houses in Con Hen are deeply submerged during the recent consecutive floods. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh