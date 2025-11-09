Deputy Prime Minister delivers aid to storm-affected residents in Gia Lai

Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung, together with leaders of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, inspected the recovery efforts following storm Kalmaegi, visited affected coastal communities, and offered support and gifts to residents on November 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits and encourages residents in Thi Nai Lagoon in Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, whose homes were completely destroyed. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation inspected recovery efforts from the storm and tidal surges in the peninsulas and coastal areas of Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, and De Gi Commune. At each site, the Deputy Prime Minister warmly inquired about and shared the hardships faced by residents severely affected by the natural disasters.

According to reports from the local communes and wards, storm Kalmaegi, accompanied by tidal surges, completely destroyed 124 homes, damaged or tore off roofs on 3,254 houses, and flooded 3,675 more. Large areas of crops, rice fields, aquaculture, and salt pans, as well as boats and fish cages, also suffered severe losses. The total estimated damage in these three communes and wards is approximately VND600 billion (US$22.8 million).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung presents gifts to Gia Lai’s residents affected by storm Kalmaegi. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister presents gifts and encourages storm-affected residents to overcome hardships. (Photo: SGGP)

After the field inspection, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung expressed solidarity with local authorities and residents, urging the immediate implementation of recovery measures with the spirit of “fastest – most decisive – most effective” to quickly stabilize people’s lives.

First and foremost, ensure that residents do not lack food, clothing, or shelter. Localities must prioritize repairing essential infrastructure such as transportation, electricity, communications, and schools; cleaning up the environment; and restoring government offices to ensure normal operations as soon as possible, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visited and presented gifts to households whose homes were completely destroyed by the storm, urging local authorities to expedite reconstruction so that residents can soon stabilize their lives.

He also provided direct financial support to 20 families with fully collapsed homes, granting VND60 million (US$2,279) to each household for rebuilding. Additionally, 150 gifts, each worth over VND2 million (US$75.6), were distributed to affected families across the three localities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits and encourages residents with homes destroyed near Thi Nai Lagoon. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister and officials present aid to residents with collapsed homes for rebuilding. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister presents gifts to storm-affected residents in coastal Gia Lai. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh