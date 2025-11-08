North-South railway section restored after flood damage

Vietnam Railways Corporation has basically repaired the section of the North- South railway where its track bed was eroded, leaving rails hanging over a depth of over nine meters.

Functional forces were mobilized to tirelessly work from the night of November 7 to the morning of November 8, to address the serious incident between km1136+850 and km1136+925 in the Phuoc Lanh – Van Canh section.

Hundreds of workers, hundreds of tons of embankment material, along with machinery and equipment, were sent to the site to restore the railway bed.

By the morning of November 8, the section had been basically repaired and could allow train to pass through.

However, Vietnam Railways noted that due to the impact of typhoon No. 13, numerous sections of the North-South railway route passing through the Central region remain deeply flooded, with some track beds washed away and numerous signaling and communication systems rendered inoperative by the floodwater.

The railway sector is currently deploying workers operating three shifts with four teams to repair damaged sections, and waiting for floodwaters to recede for further restoration.

The entire North–South railway line is expected to resume in the next two days.

>>>Some images show railway teams repairing the damage during the night of November 7 and the morning of November 8.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong